One of the most venomous caterpillars in the U.S. spotted in Georgia, South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WTOC) - One of the most venomous caterpillars in the U.S. has been spotted in Georgia and South Carolina, WTOC reported.

The puss caterpillar (Megalopyge orpercularis) has hidden toxic spines underneath its fur. According to a report from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia, when your skin brushes against the puss caterpillar, the spines break off, releasing an irritating fluid that produces an immediate stinging, burning sensation.

Explore Beaufort, SC, posted about the caterpillar sighting in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Look out, y'all! The puss caterpillar has shown up in #BeaufortSC again. The most toxic and venemous caterpillar in the... Posted by Explore Beaufort, SC on Thursday, October 1, 2020

According to a report from the Entomology and Nematology Department at the University of Florida, the puss caterpillar and southern flannel moth is found from New Jersey to Florida and west to Arkansas and Texas.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTOC. All rights reserved.