Roane County officials responding to house fire
Roane County police are actively responding to a house fire.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Roane County officials are actively responding to a house fire.
Roane County dispatch confirmed officials are responding to a fire near Decatur Highway and Walnut Grove Road around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
A witness confirmed to WVLT she heard the fire and a possible explosion around 9:05 p.m.
The incident is ongoing.
