Roane County officials responding to house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Roane County officials are actively responding to a house fire.

Roane County dispatch confirmed officials are responding to a fire near Decatur Highway and Walnut Grove Road around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

A witness confirmed to WVLT she heard the fire and a possible explosion around 9:05 p.m.

The incident is ongoing.

