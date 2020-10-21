Robot janitors coming to a Sam’s Club near you? Company says yes

(WVLT/CNN) - Sam’s Club says soon every store will have a helper when it comes to cleaning.

CNN reported that, in a partnership with artificial intelligence company Brain Corp, Sam’s Club will distribute 372 autonomous floor scrubbers to its floors this fall. The company has already deployed hundreds of them, but the new additions will put the technology in all Sam’s Clubs stores.

“There’s strong interest in moving rapidly in this direction because everyone knows they need to raise their game to stay competitive,” said Bill Bishop, co-founder of retail and grocery consulting firm Brick Meets Click. “It’s ultimately more cost-effective to automate than to staff up, especially in today’s labor market.”

Technology is making its way to retail. Walmart announced that, by February 2021, it expects to have autonomous floor scrubbers in more than 1,800 of its US stores, and it will also have robots that scan shelf inventory at 350 of them.

Experts believe that the pandemic has increased the move to replace human labor with automation.

“I strongly believe that the current health crisis will accelerate the adoption of robots in retail,” Steven Keith Platt, research director for the Retail Analytics Council and adjunct professor at Northwestern University, told CNN Business.

CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.