Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in a Rockcastle County murder case.

Kentucky State Police arrested 26-year-old Arturo Perez Tuesday night. He is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.

Hellard owned ‘The Glitter Box’ in Mount Vernon. She was found murdered in her store in September.

According to Perez’s arrest citation, he admitted to using a fake gun to rob Hellard before stabbing her to death.

Perez is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.