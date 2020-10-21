Sevier Co. wine business increasing during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More people are drinking wine in Sevier County during the pandemic. People from the Rocky Top wine trail says business is up 40 percent in just the last month.

The trail which is five different wineries in the country says the jump started in the middle of September and hasn’t stopped.

Jonathan Ball, Rocky Top Wine Trail’s COO says they couldn’t be happier to see locals coming to their stories over and over.

“It is a lot of out of town people, we are having the locals come out too. But just traffic in general coming through has been in the neighborhood, like I said, between 20 and 40 percent," said Ball.

With more people coming, the wineries say they’re keeping groups separated, have sneeze shields up and are requiring visitors to wear masks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.