Tenn. 7th graders win Junior Bassmaster National Championship

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee 7th graders are claiming victory after taking home the title in the Junior Bassmaster National Championship.

The event was held on the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake and wrapped up Tuesday.

Turner Tharpe and Blake James caught a two-day total of 13 pounds, 15 ounces in the fishing event. They won a $2,500 scholarship.

“It feels amazing,” Turner said after the win. “I’m not sure if we will be able to do this ever again, but I hope we will.”

Tharpe and James are from Rhea County.

Read more about the event on the Bassmaster website.

