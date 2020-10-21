Advertisement

Tenn. 7th graders win Junior Bassmaster National Championship

Two Rhea County 7th graders claimed first place in the Junior Bassmaster National Championship
Turner Tharpe and Blake James of Rhea County, Tenn., have won the 2020 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship with a two-day total of 13 pounds, 15 ounces.
Turner Tharpe and Blake James of Rhea County, Tenn., have won the 2020 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship with a two-day total of 13 pounds, 15 ounces.(Emily Hand/B.A.S.S.)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee 7th graders are claiming victory after taking home the title in the Junior Bassmaster National Championship.

The event was held on the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake and wrapped up Tuesday.

Turner Tharpe and Blake James caught a two-day total of 13 pounds, 15 ounces in the fishing event. They won a $2,500 scholarship.

“It feels amazing,” Turner said after the win. “I’m not sure if we will be able to do this ever again, but I hope we will.”

Tharpe and James are from Rhea County.

Read more about the event on the Bassmaster website.

