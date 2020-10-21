Advertisement

Tenn. man accused of trying to kill sister with baseball bat over gun inheritance

A Kingsport man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his sister over an inheritance.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KINGSPORT Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) - A Kingsport man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his sister over an inheritance.

Kingsport police said officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Steadman Street after getting a call from a woman who said her brother, Bryan Hicks, had assaulted her with a baseball bat. Police said when they arrived, Hicks exited the residence and approached them with his hands up saying, “I give up.”

Hicks reportedly told officers that he hit his sister with the bat. The victim was found in a vehicle in the driveway beside the house and appeared to be bleeding on her head.

The victim told officials that the home belonged to their dead parents and she had been staying there with her brother. According to the police report, the victim said she was collecting several guns left to her by their father when the siblings began arguing. She claimed her brother wanted her to give him two of the guns.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Hicks was charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic aggravated assault.

