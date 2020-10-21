Tennessee town says it won’t ‘endorse’ Halloween this year

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee town said it’s being cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “will not be endorsing Halloween this year.”

Mountain City made the announcement Tuesday after posting to its Facebook page.

“We feel it is in the best interest of the town to protect the health and safety of citizens and not support trick or treating or going door to door," the release said.

Mountain City is a town in Johnson County.

