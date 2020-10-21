Video: Knoxville suspect seen attempting to open vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are reminding people about the importance of locking their vehicles.

KPD posted security camera footage that appears to show a suspect testing every car door in a parking lot on White Avenue.

“Here’s another great reminder of the importance of securing your vehicle when it’s left unattended,” said KPD in a Tweet. “In this video taken earlier this week near White Ave, an unknown man checked every door in the lot in an attempt to access a vehicle. Thankfully, all of these vehicles were locked.”

Here's another great reminder of the importance of securing your vehicle when its left unattended. In this video taken earlier this week near White Ave, an unknown man checked every door in the lot in an attempt to access a vehicle. Thankfully, all of these vehicles were locked. pic.twitter.com/Z4HlN3lbP0 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.