Video: Knoxville suspect seen attempting to open vehicles
Knoxville police are reminding everyone about the importance of locking their vehicles.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are reminding people about the importance of locking their vehicles.
KPD posted security camera footage that appears to show a suspect testing every car door in a parking lot on White Avenue.
“Here’s another great reminder of the importance of securing your vehicle when it’s left unattended,” said KPD in a Tweet. “In this video taken earlier this week near White Ave, an unknown man checked every door in the lot in an attempt to access a vehicle. Thankfully, all of these vehicles were locked.”
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.