Warm days continue, dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For now, warmer air is locked in our area and fronts are being blocked out. That block breaks down at the end of the week, and then temperatures starting cooling with rain at times for most of the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you’re trying to pick a day to get outside, the views and warmth come together today!

This morning is clear, but we have quite a bit of fog in our area and some patches of dense fog. It’s another mild start, with lows around 52 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a warmer high of 79 degrees. There’s a light breeze, and just a few clouds.

Tonight will be mostly clear, so again fog develops, and the low is a mild 54 degrees by the morning. It’s another good night to watch the Orionid Meteor Shower, best to try to watch it in the middle of the night due to early morning fog development.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday warms to around 81 degrees, but we’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon. It’s still a nice day, but since the humidity is just starting to inch back up, a stray shower is possible. It’s a 10% coverage of our area, and the mountains are the most likely spot for those isolated showers to develop.

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday evening through Saturday. This takes us from a high in the upper 70s Friday to mid 70s on Saturday.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday, with a high in the mid 70s.

The next front runs right in behind the first, bringing scattered rain back late Monday through Tuesday. This takes us from upper 70s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday. We’re seeing waves of rain at times through next week, which will continue to bring down those high temperatures.

Wednesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

