Sevierville water main break causing delays

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break in Sevierville Wednesday caused delays for drivers on Main Street.

The Sevierville Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. that two westbound lanes were closed. Police advised drivers to find an alternate route.

WATER MAIN BREAK 152 W MAIN ST. 2 WB LANES OF TRAVEL ARE CLOSED. PLEASE USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 21, 2020

The police department did not say when the water main break would be fixed. This is a developing story.

