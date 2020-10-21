Sevierville water main break causing delays
Sevierville Police say find an alternate route
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A water main break in Sevierville Wednesday caused delays for drivers on Main Street.
The Sevierville Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. that two westbound lanes were closed. Police advised drivers to find an alternate route.
The police department did not say when the water main break would be fixed. This is a developing story.
