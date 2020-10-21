Wet weather returns by this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For now, warmer air is locked in as fronts are being blocked from getting close. That block breaks down at the end of the week, allowing for more clouds, rain and cooler temperatures

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now that we’re seeing a full day of sunshine, temperatures are racing toward the lower 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but another round of fog develops in the morning as lows remain mild in the mid 50s. It’s another good night to watch the Orionid Meteor Shower, best to try to watch it in the middle of the night due to early morning fog development.

Thursday warms to around 81 degrees, but we’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon. It’s still a nice day, but since the humidity is just starting to inch back up, a stray shower is possible. Best opportunities will remain over the higher terrain.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. Clouds will stream in for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday evening through Saturday. That means you might want the rain gear for high school football. This takes us from a high in the upper 70s Friday to mid 70s on Saturday.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday, with a high in the mid 70s.

The next front runs right in behind the first, bringing scattered rain back late Monday through Tuesday. This takes us from upper 70s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday. We’re seeing waves of rain at times through next week, which will continue to bring down those high temperatures.

