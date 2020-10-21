Advertisement

What’s it like to be reunited with his brother? UT’s Cade Mays tells all that and more

Senior discusses transfer from Georgia and more
On being cleared to play | Cade Mays
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Catholic High standout and Georgia transfer Cade Mays met with the Tennessee media Tuesday and covered several different topics including his decision to leave Athens and the difficult time awaiting word on gaining eligibility to play at Tennessee. He also discussed his being able to play with younger brother Cooper and about the offensive line he currently helps anchor on Rocky Top:

On his time of uncertainty during the pandemic and gaining eligibility to play...

On what it’s been like to be on the same team as his brother, Cooper, again …

On what went into his decision to come to Tennessee …

On if he feels most comfortable at right tackle and how important continuity is on the offensive line …

