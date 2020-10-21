Advertisement

Woman at center of East Tennessee pill mill sentenced

A Florida woman at the center of a pill mill in Knoxville and Hollywood, Florida was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in prison.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sylvia Hofstetter, 56, was sentenced and also ordered to pay $3.6 million in forfeiture, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Hofstetter was found guilty in February 2020 of racketeer influenced and corrupt organization conspiracy, two counts of drug conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining drug-involved premises.

Prosecutors said that Hofstetter and her co-defendants distributed more than 11 million tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine that generated $21 in revenue. Officials said that corresponds to a street value of $360 million. FBI agents raided several East Tennessee pain clinics, including one on Lovell Road and another in Lenoir City in 2018. Agents also raided Hofstetter’s home on Falcon Pointe Drive in West Knoxville.

Investigators said Hofstetter ran the Tennessee mills and was supposed to ensure that patient volume remained high. However, she reportedly opened her own mill in secret, hidden from her employers in Florida, and made more than $4 million competing against them.

Officials said Hofstetter lived and worked a pill mill in Hollywood, Florida, owned by three of her co-defendants, before moving to Tennessee.

“The Eastern District of Tennessee remains at the forefront in the battle against illegal pain clinics and the mass-prescribing of opioids,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey. “Through the cooperation and hard work of our local, state, and federal agencies, we continue to pursue and prosecute those who seek to endanger our communities by illegally distributing prescription pain killers. Let this sentencing serve as a deterrent for those who seek to profit from fueling a tragic cycle of addiction and pain killer abuse.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

