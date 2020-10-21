Yelp helping parents ‘empty their nest’
Do you still have an adult son or daughter with you in your home? Yelp has a new contest to help try and move them along.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you still have an adult son or daughter with you in your home? Yelp has a new contest to help try and move them along.
The company is helping some young adults get back on their own two feet with a $2,000 gift card. The contest is part of the platform’s ‘Empty the Nest’ giveaway.
The money should go to help cover moving and cleaning costs.
Either a mom, dad or even the adult child can enter for a chance to win. Go here to enter.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.