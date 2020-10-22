Advertisement

‘Battleground States’ channel highlights local presidential election coverage

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.
Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.(Gray Television/VUit)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the presidential election looming, coverage of the issues and other races on ballots across the U.S. are critical as voters decide the nation’s path.

Gray Television, in conjunction with our partners at VUit, is making sure local issues are highlighted through a new initiative called Battleground States.

The Battleground States channel went live last month on VUit, featuring political content from Gray Television’s 93 markets, supplemented with coverage from other VUit partners.

Watch the Battleground States channel: https://www.vuit.com/live/17498/battleground-states

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from the presidential election swing states of Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

“We are at a watershed moment with the 2020 election where just keeping up with the national news or your hometown news will not provide the viewer with the full picture,” said Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “Our hope with the launch of Battleground States is that we fill in some of those blind spots.”

Through local news reports, Battleground States will help viewers track voter sentiment and campaign engagement.

Gray Television, an investor in VUit, is providing most of the programming and owns this television station and website.

“We’re in virtually all of the key states with the best on-the-ground reporting in our communities,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s co-CEO and president. “Voters across the country will benefit from our frontline political content that allows viewers to educate themselves on relevant issues.”

VUit is also making debates and town halls from various states available on a special Battleground States page.

Battleground States is available on VUit through iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

National

Transcripts: Epstein’s ex-girlfriend combative and defensive

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Transcripts released Thursday show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls.

National

Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The pandemic has created a new need for socially distanced voting locations, as well as a unique opportunity with venues idled after games and other events were canceled.

Politics Headlines

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

Latest News

National Politics

Future of green energy on the line this November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Yet another key issue on the US presidential ballot this November, the future of green energy in the United States.

National

Edward Snowden gains permanent residency in Russia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Snowden is a former NSA contractor who fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution after allegedly publicly disclosing classified information in 2013.

National

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

News

UT hosts Alabama for sold-out game Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“I expect that Volunteer spirit to remain on full display, and I want to thank everyone who’s contributing to a safe and healthy atmosphere at Neyland Stadium," Fulmer said.

News

Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation provides 580,000 books to Tennessee students, teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The books are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

News

President Trump, Biden traveling to Tennessee for final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
President Trump and Biden will arrive in Nashville Thursday morning for the debate set to air at 9 p.m. on WVLT.