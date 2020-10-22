California deputies being paired with therapist on mental health calls

(WVLT/CBS) - A sheriff’s office in California is launching a program that pairs deputies responding to certain types of non-criminal 911 calls with a licensed therapist.

CBS reported that Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon plans to launch the new Mobile Crisis Team by the end of the year. She told CBS that the program is designed to give someone experiencing a mental health crisis “the best service they can receive.”

Moon said deputies responding to mental health 911 calls generally transport people to a local emergency room to speak with a therapist. With the new program, the therapist will be out in the field.

“I said, ‘let’s cut down that time, let’s bring that therapist out into the field and have that connection where that person is in crisis, to try to alleviate some of the issues with having a law enforcement response,’” she said.

