Construction begins on new entrance to the Cove at Concord Park

Construction crews are expected to finish the project in late November.
Construction crews are expected to finish the project in late November.(Office of County Mayor Glenn Jacobs)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials announced construction is underway for the new entrance and exit to the Cove at Concord Park.

The current entrance and exit gateways on S. Northshore Drive will remain open until the new ones are complete. The new gateways will be located 300 feet east of the previous gateways.

Construction crews are expected to finish the project in late November.

Crews will also create a new turn lane for drivers traveling westbound, to allow traffic to flow more efficiently down S. Northshore Drive. Crews will also create a taper on the side of the road for drivers traveling eastbound.

In addition to the roadwork, which in being done in-house, construction crews also will pave the Cove’s overflow parking lot.

“This is really going to be a win-win for everyone because the community loves this park and it’s always good when we can do things to make public assets better,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We’ve always focused on safety and this is one more example. Visitors come from across the county and even the region to enjoy the Cove and this will make access easier and safer.”

