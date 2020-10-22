Advertisement

Diabolical ironclad beetle can survive being run over by a car

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - Scientists are starting to unravel the mystery of Phloeodes diabolicus, also known as the Diabolical Ironclad Beetle.

CBS News reports that research published Wednesday in the journal Nature says the insect’s armor is so durable, few predators have successfully made a meal out of it, and it can survive being run over by a car.

Researchers from Purdue University and the University of California, Irvine the bug’s “crush resistant” shell adapts by stretching. The beetle is native to desert habitats in Southern California.

“The ironclad is a terrestrial beetle, so it’s not lightweight and fast but built more like a little tank,” lead author David Kisailus, a UCI professor of materials science and engineering, said in a news release. “That’s its adaptation: It can’t fly away, so it just stays put and lets its specially designed armor take the abuse until the predator gives up.”

The beetle can withstand a force of about 39,000 times its body weight. That’s the equivalent of a 200-pound man enduring the weight of 7.8 million pounds. Researchers said its elytra--blades that open and close on the wings of aerial beetles--fused together and act as a solid shield. The diabolical ironclad beetle can’t fly.

Scientists say its exoskeleton contains about 10 percent more protein by weight than that of a flying beetle.

CBS reports that researchers believe learning more about the beetle could improve the durability of products like cars. When they mimicked the structure of the bug’s exoskeleton using carbon fiber-reinforced plastics, the researchers said their results were stronger and tougher than current aerospace designs.

“This study really bridges the fields of biology, physics, mechanics and materials science toward engineering applications, which you don’t typically see in research,” Kisailus said. “Luckily, this program, which is sponsored by the Air Force, really enables us to form these multidisciplinary teams that helped connect the dots to lead to this significant discovery.”

