Dolly Parton collaborates with music stars to raise money for breast cancer organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton teamed up with other stars to record the anthem “PINK” to raise money for Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Parton joined forces with Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson, who is a breast cancer survivor.

“Someday/ Pink will just be a color/ Not a ribbon to remember/ A best friend or a mother/ Someday/ You won’t have to put a wig on/ And a baseball cap will just be a hat/ Not somethin' to hide under/ ‘Cause your hair is gone/ Someday’s comin’ any day,” Parton and Monica sing in the opening verse.

“The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment, it is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. That’s what I love about the song, and I’m so excited to return to the Opry to sing it live,” Wilson said.

Breast cancer claims the lives of more than 42,000 women and men annually in the U.S., with 1 in 8 women facing a diagnosis at some point in her lifetime.

“This is such a beautiful song of hope,” said Dolly Parton. “I’m honored to join with these powerful women to help support Susan G. Komen’s life-saving work."

In a statement, the Susan G. Komen® foundation said due to disruptions in health care services and the financial impact caused by the pandemic, they are in need of help more now than ever before. The foundation provides support through services including a free Breast Care Helpline, which provides emotional support in addition to guidance to national and local resources.

Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program helps pay for expenses that may serve as a financial barrier to receiving the care patients need to live longer, better lives. Through research, community health programs and advocacy, the foundation works to support those affected by breast cancer.

Watch the “PINK” lyric video below:

