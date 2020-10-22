Enjoy today, rain chances increasing tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For now, warmer air is locked in as fronts are being blocked from getting close. That block breaks down at the end of the week, allowing for more clouds, rain and cooler temperatures

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, but another round of fog continues to develop. Be prepared for spots of limited visibility. Temperatures are mild, as we’re only cooling to the low to mid 50s. (The average low for Knoxville this time of the year is 46 degrees.)

Thursday continues with that little extra warmth, as we make to around 81 degrees. It’s a mostly sunny day, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible this afternoon to evening in the mountains.

Clouds continue to increase tonight, bringing in an isolated rain chance. The low will be around 57 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts off partly cloudy with spotty rain, but becomes mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage of our area. The high will be around 78 degrees.

The scattered rain and storms continue Saturday. The coverage is a bit better in the morning, with a few showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. That’s some “good news” for the I’m All Vol Forecast for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game, with Alabama coming to town. Some rain and thunder could impact Neyland Stadium, but the earlier concentration of rain also means temperatures are a little cooler now for the afternoon. We’ll hit the high of 70 degrees right around kickoff.

Saturday's 3:30 kickoff with Alabama coming to town. (WVLT)

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday, with a high in the mid 70s.

The next front runs right in behind the first, bringing scattered rain back late Monday through Tuesday. This takes us from upper 70s on Monday to the low 70s on Tuesday. We’re seeing waves of rain at times through next week, as more cold air presses in and brings down those high temperatures.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live on WVLT News!

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.