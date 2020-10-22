Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation provides 580,000 books to Tennessee students, teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and the Tennessee Department of Education, in collaboration with Scholastic, announced the launch of a new K-3 Book Delivery program to deliver 580,000 books to 58,000 kindergarten through third-grade students and teachers across the state.

More than 50 school districts in Tennessee will participate in the K-3 School Year Book Delivery program. The initiative will deliver books and literacy resources directly to the homes of students and teachers, at no cost to families or participating school districts.

The book packs will contain ten grade-appropriate books with guided activities and tips for parents to engage with students as they read. The books are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

“Now more than ever we are committed to our mission of strengthening early literacy in Tennessee by supporting our students and teachers with high-quality resources,” said James Pond, GELF president. “Together with Scholastic and our state partners, we can work to prevent the ‘COVID slide,’ and create a community classroom to foster lifelong learners and to support students, teachers and families during this time.”

Participating districts for the new K-3 Book Delivery program were selected based on size, 2018-2019 third grade reading proficiency rates and the economic prosperity of the county as defined by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The program prioritized rural districts with lower reading proficiency rates. Over 50 school districts are confirmed to participate as of this release date. For a full list of participating districts, click here.

