Advertisement

Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation provides 580,000 books to Tennessee students, teachers

The books are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.
(WILX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and the Tennessee Department of Education, in collaboration with Scholastic, announced the launch of a new K-3 Book Delivery program to deliver 580,000 books to 58,000 kindergarten through third-grade students and teachers across the state.

More than 50 school districts in Tennessee will participate in the K-3 School Year Book Delivery program. The initiative will deliver books and literacy resources directly to the homes of students and teachers, at no cost to families or participating school districts.

The book packs will contain ten grade-appropriate books with guided activities and tips for parents to engage with students as they read. The books are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

“Now more than ever we are committed to our mission of strengthening early literacy in Tennessee by supporting our students and teachers with high-quality resources,” said James Pond, GELF president. “Together with Scholastic and our state partners, we can work to prevent the ‘COVID slide,’ and create a community classroom to foster lifelong learners and to support students, teachers and families during this time.”

Participating districts for the new K-3 Book Delivery program were selected based on size, 2018-2019 third grade reading proficiency rates and the economic prosperity of the county as defined by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The program prioritized rural districts with lower reading proficiency rates. Over 50 school districts are confirmed to participate as of this release date. For a full list of participating districts, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT hosts Alabama for sold-out game Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“I expect that Volunteer spirit to remain on full display, and I want to thank everyone who’s contributing to a safe and healthy atmosphere at Neyland Stadium," Fulmer said.

News

President Trump, Biden traveling to Tennessee for final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
President Trump and Biden will arrive in Nashville Thursday morning for the debate set to air at 9 p.m. on WVLT.

News

Tennessee colleges get grants for free learning materials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board said high textbook costs are forcing some students to take fewer courses and causing some students to earn poor grades because they cannot afford the required materials.

News

Tennessee launches new website for COVID-19 info

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department says COVID19.tn.gov is designed to simplify some of the most frequently requested coronavirus data for desktop and mobile users.

Latest News

News

Middle Tennessee State University hosts ‘Jimi Hendrix: A-Z’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hendrix briefly served in the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army base on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, before moving to Nashville at the beginning of his career.

News

Tennessee warns of credit card skimmers at gas pumps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Agriculture inspectors who find skimmers will immediately remove the pump from service and contact local law enforcement.

WVLT

Enjoy today, rain chances increasing tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The warmth is here for now, but a cold front is on the way.

Coronavirus

Middle schooler threatened with arrest for missing less than 2 hours of virtual class

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KGO Staff
The school principal says the incident is the result of new California guidelines which require districts to keep a closer eye on student attendance.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy forced to kneel on uncooked rice, hold firework in mouth until it exploded, police say

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The victim told investigators the abuse dates all the way back to June.

WVLT

Wet weather returns by this weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Near 80 degrees this week, but increasing rain chances ahead with cold fronts.