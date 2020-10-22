Advertisement

KAT announces temporary service reductions due to worker shortage

The service reduction will begin on Monday, Nov. 9 and will likely be in effect through mid-January.
Knoxville Area Transit(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit announced it will soon begin reducing weekday service on some routes as a result of workforce shortage.

Officials said the shortage is not due to increased COVID-19 cases among employees, but due to employees following CDC guidelines of quarantining when required and staying home when feeling sick.

KAT officials said additional buses will be dispatched as needed and available during this period.

The service reduction will begin on Monday, Nov. 9 and will likely be in effect through mid-January.

The following routes will experience service reductions:

Route 11 – Kingston Pike – service every 30 minutes

Route 17 – Sutherland – service once an hour

Route 20 – Central – service once an hour

Route 22 – Broadway – service every 30 minutes

Route 31 – Magnolia – service every 30 minutes

Route 32 – Dandridge – service once an hour

Route 34 – Burlington – service once an hour

Route 40 – South Knoxville – service once an hour

Route 45 – Vestal – service once an hour

Orange Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Blue Line Trolley – ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

Green Line Trolley – service every 20 minutes, ends at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings

All other weekday routes will maintain their current schedules, and weekend service will remain the same, with the exception of evening trolley services described above. Detailed information on schedule changes can be found at katbus.com or by calling 865-637-3000.

Knox County residents are encouraged to limit their use of KAT buses to essential trips only to ensure members of the essential workforce are able to travel.

