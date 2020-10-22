Knox County Health Department ‘very concerned’ worst is yet to come in pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said the worst may still lie ahead when it comes to the pandemic as cooler temperatures and flu season approaches.

“I think this is exactly what we’re talking about that we’re concerned about,” said Charity Menefee during a Thursday press conference. “The weather is getting a little cooler, and that’s gonna move people indoors... at a time when frankly there’s just a lot of fatigue with following the five core actions. People are tired of hearing about this, but whether we’re tired of talking about it or hearing about it the virus isn’t going away. We’re very concerned about what’s going to happen as we enter flu season."

Menefee encouraged everyone to continue to get tested for COVID-19 and follow the guidelines if you test positive. She said it’s also more important than ever to get a flu vaccination.

