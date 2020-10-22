Knoxville police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Justin Pina was last seen around Paul Houge Park near Chestnut and Wilson, wearing a black shirt with a white skeleton that glows in the dark and blue shorts.

Justin is 5′1 and 90 lbs.

If you have any information contact 911.

