Knoxville police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.
Justin Pina was last seen around Paul Houge Park near Chestnut and Wilson, wearing a black shirt with a white skeleton that glows in the dark and blue shorts.
Justin is 5′1 and 90 lbs.
If you have any information contact 911.
