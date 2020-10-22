Man arrested for scaling fence at TBI headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was arrested and accused of trespassing at the TBI Headquarters Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., a man identified as Klane Maples, 49, reportedly approached the TBI’s lowered gate and contacted a TBI officer through the posted telephone to discuss an abuse allegation.

The officer informed Maples he would need to return during normal business hours to discuss the allegations. Maples then left his vehicle and began scaling the fence surrounding the headquarters, according to TBI.

Officers witnessed Maples’s actions, intercepted him in the parking lot, informed him he was trespassing and asked him to leave. Maples allegedly ignored their commands and became physically combative.

TBI officials said Maples bit an officer twice while the officer attempted to handcuff Maples.

Both Maples and the officer received medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the arrest. Authorities later searched Maples’s vehicle after his arrest and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Following his release from the hospital early Thursday morning, authorities arrested Maples and charged him with one count of trespassing and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

