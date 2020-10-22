Man found hiding in trash can outside Central High School during school hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after reportedly breaking into Central High School during school hours Tuesday.

According to Knoxville police, Central High School’s resource officer received a call over the radio that a man had come onto campus through the back and entered a classroom.

The suspect, Austin Henderson, 27, went into a restroom then left through the same classroom.

School officials said posters are placed around the school instructing all visitors to go through. Any visitor who fails to do so is considered trespassing, according to the school.

The KPD officer said he approached Henderson and instructed him to stop, but Henderson continued to run. Police later located Henderson hiding in a trash can near the school. Henderson had red watery eyes and slurred speech, police said.

Henderson told police he used meth prior to entering the school, according to KPD.

According to KPD, Henderson was charged with evading arrest, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

