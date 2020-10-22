Advertisement

Man found hiding in trash can outside Central High School during school hours

Henderson told police he used meth prior to entering the school, according to KPD.
Austin Henderson
Austin Henderson(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after reportedly breaking into Central High School during school hours Tuesday.

According to Knoxville police, Central High School’s resource officer received a call over the radio that a man had come onto campus through the back and entered a classroom.

The suspect, Austin Henderson, 27, went into a restroom then left through the same classroom.

School officials said posters are placed around the school instructing all visitors to go through. Any visitor who fails to do so is considered trespassing, according to the school.

The KPD officer said he approached Henderson and instructed him to stop, but Henderson continued to run. Police later located Henderson hiding in a trash can near the school. Henderson had red watery eyes and slurred speech, police said.

Henderson told police he used meth prior to entering the school, according to KPD.

According to KPD, Henderson was charged with evading arrest, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No charges after 3-year-old found alone in East Knoxville

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police said no charges will be filed after a three-year-old girl was found unsupervised in East Knoxville and taken to the Knoxville Public Safety Building.

News

CBD company launches in Knoxville

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t deserve to die’

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly says police at the scene had to defend themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

News

Knox County reports two new deaths as active COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Deaths in Knox County due to COVID-19 have nearly reached 100, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Latest News

News

KAT announces temporary service reductions due to worker shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The service reduction will begin on Monday, Nov. 9 and will likely be in effect through mid-January.

News

Construction begins on new entrance to the Cove at Concord Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Construction crews are expected to finish the project in late November.

News

UT hosts Alabama for sold-out game Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“I expect that Volunteer spirit to remain on full display, and I want to thank everyone who’s contributing to a safe and healthy atmosphere at Neyland Stadium," Fulmer said.

News

Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation provides 580,000 books to Tennessee students, teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The books are expected to be delivered by the end of 2020.

News

President Trump, Biden traveling to Tennessee for final presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
President Trump and Biden will arrive in Nashville Thursday morning for the debate set to air at 9 p.m. on WVLT.

News

Tennessee colleges get grants for free learning materials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board said high textbook costs are forcing some students to take fewer courses and causing some students to earn poor grades because they cannot afford the required materials.