MEDIC has less than one-day supply of O positive blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Thursday their blood supply is critically low.

“MEDIC currently has 32 units of O Positive in our inventory. That is less than a 1-day supply,” said a MEDIC spokesperson. “We have queried other centers across the country and we cannot import from any other blood centers. We will continue to search for products to import, but we need our local donors to get in and donate.”

You can find a location near you to make a donation on the MEDIC website.

