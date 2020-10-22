Advertisement

Middle Tennessee State University hosts ‘Jimi Hendrix: A-Z’

Hendrix briefly served in the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army base on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, before moving to Nashville at the beginning of his career.
ARCHIV - Das Archivbild von 1970 zeigt den US-amerikanischen Rocks�nger und Gitarristen Jimi Hendrix bei seinem Auftritt beim Popfestival auf der Ostsee-Insel Fehmarn. Eine fr�here Wohnung von Rock-Legende Jimi Hendrix im Londoner Edelstadtteil Mayfair wird zum Museum umgebaut. Photo by: Dieter Klar/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
ARCHIV - Das Archivbild von 1970 zeigt den US-amerikanischen Rocks�nger und Gitarristen Jimi Hendrix bei seinem Auftritt beim Popfestival auf der Ostsee-Insel Fehmarn. Eine fr�here Wohnung von Rock-Legende Jimi Hendrix im Londoner Edelstadtteil Mayfair wird zum Museum umgebaut. Photo by: Dieter Klar/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Popular Music is hosting an online conversation on the life and legacy of Jimi Hendrix that will be available free to the public on Wednesday.

The conversation features the Department of Recording Industry professor Mike Alleyne, author of the 2020 book “The Essential Hendrix: An A-Z Compendium,” according to a news release from the school. Also featured is Katie Rainge-Briggs, a doctoral candidate in MTSU’s Public History Program and a curatorial resident at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

Hendrix briefly served in the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, the sprawling Army base on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, before moving to Nashville at the beginning of a career cut short by his early death. A video of the MTSU conversation, called “Jimi Hendrix: A-Z,” will be available at http://mtsu.edu/popmusic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee colleges get grants for free learning materials

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The board said high textbook costs are forcing some students to take fewer courses and causing some students to earn poor grades because they cannot afford the required materials.

News

Tennessee launches new website for COVID-19 info

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The department says COVID19.tn.gov is designed to simplify some of the most frequently requested coronavirus data for desktop and mobile users.

News

Tennessee warns of credit card skimmers at gas pumps

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Agriculture inspectors who find skimmers will immediately remove the pump from service and contact local law enforcement.

WVLT

Enjoy today, rain chances increasing tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The warmth is here for now, but a cold front is on the way.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Middle schooler threatened with arrest for missing less than 2 hours of virtual class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KGO Staff
The school principal says the incident is the result of new California guidelines which require districts to keep a closer eye on student attendance.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy forced to kneel on uncooked rice, hold firework in mouth until it exploded, police say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The victim told investigators the abuse dates all the way back to June.

WVLT

Wet weather returns by this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Near 80 degrees this week, but increasing rain chances ahead with cold fronts.

News

California deputies being paired with therapist on mental health calls

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A sheriff’s office in California is launching a program that pairs deputies responding to certain types of non-criminal 911 calls with a licensed therapist.

News

Volunteer fire departments find increased struggles in the midst of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
For volunteer fire departments like the one in Roane County, they’re fighting more than just fires.

News

Missing 9-year-old Knoxville boy found safe

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.