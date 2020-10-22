Advertisement

More than 1 million ballots cast in Tennessee

More than one million Tennesseans have casted their ballot in this election whether by mail or in person, WTVF reported.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — More than one million Tennesseans have casted their ballot in this election whether by mail or in person, WTVF reported.

“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans' confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process.”

WTVF reported counties throughout the state are reporting their highest-ever early voting numbers.

“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

Early voting continues through October 29. Go here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

