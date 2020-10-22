No charges after 3-year-old found alone in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said no charges will be filed after a three-year-old girl was found unsupervised in East Knoxville and taken to the Knoxville Public Safety Building.

Investigators said they believe the girl was left unsupervised due to a miscommunication between caretakers.

The Department of Children’s Services is continuing an investigation into the incident.

Police said in a social media post that the girl was found in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville on Tuesday.

The child’s aunt, Marilyn Aranda said the girl was left with a babysitter at the home when her niece walked out of the door.

