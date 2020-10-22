Oak Ridge church to play 720 hymns for fundraiser

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three organists with an Oak Ridge church are bringing music to the masses starting on Halloween.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on N. Tulane Avenue is hosting a St. Stephen’s Hymn Marathon where Simon Ballintoy, Cathy Whitten and Karl Jacob will play 720 hymns of the 1982 Hymnal.

According to the church’s Facebook page, each organist will play the first verse, and for each hymn that receives a minimum cumulative of $100, the musicians will play the entire hymn.

You can bid on your favorite hymn or sponsor one in memory of a loved one here. Donations can be mailed to the church office or submitted electronically here. The church asks that all donations be turned in by noon October 30 with “Hymn Marathon” in the memo of the donation.

The money raised will go to benefit the church’s music department and other programs.

