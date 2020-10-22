Advertisement

Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t deserve to die’

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly says police at the scene had to defend themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor after he was wounded by her boyfriend’s gunshot says she “didn’t deserve to die.”

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly says police at the scene had to defend themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

Mattingly was speaking for the first time to ABC News and the Louisville Courier-Journal. Mattingly says police officers “want to do the right thing.”

A grand jury last month charged an officer with endangering Taylor’s neighbors, but none of the three police who fired guns that night were charged in Taylor’s death.

A grand juror says they weren’t given that option.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

