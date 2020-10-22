Photographers feature female voters from East Tennessee celebrating 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Photographers Anna Lawrence and Debra Moore with Big Camera Knoxville are capturing portraits of women voters and finding spots across Knoxville to show them off.

“There are nurses, there are lab scientists, there are doctors, there are lawyers, there are organizers, there are politicians- all of these women that are so many different things that we’re all just really excited to come together and participate in the project,” said Lawrence

Lawrence says their feedback on the project has been overwhelmingly positive.

“When we were installing it, a bunch of horns were honking. We had some people pull over and roll down their windows and just cheer,” said Lawrence.

Their idea was to celebrate the 100th year since the passage of the 19th Amendment by showing off women in the Knoxville community who say it’s absolutely crucial for them to vote.

“It’s not political, it’s not divisive in a time when our country is heavily divided. It’s just saying women please, please, some places your rights are not given to you like they are here, so make it count, make it matter” said Lawrence.

Wide Lens Media also partnered with them on the project. Amy Gibson at Wide Lens Media says they wanted to feature 100 women to symbolize the 100 years. You can watch the women’s stories online.

Wide Lens/ Every Woman Vote conducted 100 interviews of women in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment.

“It’s kind of like a fun scavenger hunt now,” said Lawrence.

The photos are featured all over downtown Knoxville at places like the Bistro at the Bijou or Dazzo’s Pizza. You just have to scan a QR code on your phone and you can watch each person’s testimonial on your phone.

The murals don’t encourage people to vote for any candidate, just to vote in general.

