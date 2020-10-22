President Trump, Biden traveling to Tennessee for final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are set to square off in their final debate Thursday evening.

President Trump and Biden will arrive in Nashville Thursday morning for the debate set to air at 9 p.m. on WVLT.

The debate will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

On the debate stage, the candidates will be separated by two large plexiglass shields. In an effort to lessen interruptions, Trump and Biden will each have their microphone cut while the other delivers their two-minute opening answer to each of the six debate topics. the mute button will not be used during the open discussion portion of the debate.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls, according to the Associated Press.

More than 42 million people nationwide have already cast their ballots. In Tennessee, more than one million people have cast their ballots during the early voting period.

