Rain chances return late Friday

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another day filled with sunshine, allowing for highs to soar into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon. A stray shower is possible this evening in the mountains. The rest of the area will remain dry as temperatures slide through the 70s and 60s.

Clouds will build tonight, bringing in an isolated rain chance. The low will be around 57 degrees.

Friday starts off with spotty showers, but it will become mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage of our area. The high will be around 78 degrees. Take the rain gear as you’re heading out to Friday night football.

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered rain and storms continue Saturday. The coverage is a bit better in the morning, with a few showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. That’s some “good news” for the I’m All Vol Forecast for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game, with Alabama coming to town. Some rain and thunder could impact Neyland Stadium, but the earlier concentration of rain also means temperatures are a little cooler now for the afternoon. We’ll hit the high of 70 degrees right around kickoff.

Saturday's 3:30 kickoff with Alabama coming to town. (WVLT)

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday, with a high in the mid 70s.

The next front follows pretty quickly behind the first, bringing scattered rain back late Monday through Tuesday. This takes us from upper 70s on Monday to the low 70s on Tuesday. We’re seeing waves of rain at times through next week, as more cold air presses in and brings down those high temperatures.

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

