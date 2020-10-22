Rare sighting of bobcat during daytime near Mammoth Cave park

(WVLT) - Mammoth Cave National Park caught a rare sighting of a bobcat wandering around during the daytime on camera.

According to the park’s social media post, the cat was spotted walking along Flint Ridge Road. The park said bobcats are most active around sunrise and sunset, and they rest in rock crevices, brush piles, uprooted trees or hollow logs.

Recent data puts the bobcat population in the U.S. at around 2.4 million to 2.6 million.

Wildlife Wednesday! This was a rare daytime sighting of a bobcat (Lynx rufus) along Flint Ridge Road. Bobcats are... Posted by Mammoth Cave National Park on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

