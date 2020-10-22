Rare, two-headed snake found inside Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida family in Palm Harbor got a little Halloween surprise in their house recently--a two-headed snake.

WTSP reported that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s research team shared pictures of the two-headed southern black racer on social media. It was found by Kay Rogers and family.

A rare two-headed southern black racer was recently found at a residence in Palm Harbor by Kay Rogers and family. This... Posted by FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

According to the FWC, the phenomenon is named bicephaly, an uncommon occurrence that happens during snake embryo development and two monozygotic twins fail to separate.

“Both heads' tongues flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way,” FWC said.

FWC said this snake is currently being cared for by research staff.

