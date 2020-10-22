Roane Co. officials searching for man missing for almost two weeks
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two weeks.
According to RCSO, 31-year-old Robert ‘Quenton’ McCullough was last seen by his family members on Oct. 7 near Winton Chapel Road around 1 a.m.
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Robert, contact the sheriff’s office at 865-717-4709 and ask to speak with a detective. If after hours contact dispatch at 865-354-8045.
