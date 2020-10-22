Roane Co. officials searching for man missing for almost two weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two weeks.

According to RCSO, 31-year-old Robert ‘Quenton’ McCullough was last seen by his family members on Oct. 7 near Winton Chapel Road around 1 a.m.

**Missing Person** If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Robert "Quenton" McCullough, age 31, please... Posted by Roane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Robert, contact the sheriff’s office at 865-717-4709 and ask to speak with a detective. If after hours contact dispatch at 865-354-8045.

