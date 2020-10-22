Scarboro Park playground in Oak Ridge to close for replacement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge officials announced the playground at Scarboro Park will close on Monday, Oct. 26 as the city prepares to replace it with a new, larger playground.

The new playground will be designed to meet all current safety and accessibility standards “while maximizing the opportunity for physical and cognitive development.”

The current playground was built in 2002 and is considered the smallest playground in the Oak Ridge park system.

The new playground will incorporate two play structures, with one geared toward 2 to 5-year-old children and the other tailored to 5 to 12-year-olds. There will also be swings for each age group, including an accessible swing.

The city issued a request for proposals for a new playground in Feb. 2020. Design proposals were then posted online for public input.

Construction on the new playground is expected to last a couple of months.

