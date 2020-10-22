September unemployment rates decrease in every Tennessee county

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The unemployment rates in each of the 95 counties in Tennessee decreased in September, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The data revealed 27 counties recorded unemployment rates below 5 percent and 68 percent of counties had a rate of 5 percent of higher. No counties within the state have an unemployment rate above 10 percent.

Knoxville reported a 2.4 percent drop in its unemployment rate which is now 5.8 percent.

Moore County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2 percent, while Shelby County reported the highest at 9.9 percent.

In September, Tennessee unemployment dropped to its lowest level since hitting an all-time high in April at the peak of the pandemic.

