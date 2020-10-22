Teen wins research prize in search for coronavirus cure

(WVLT/CBS) - A young scientist out of Frisco, Texas hopes to save lives one day with her research on a potential cure for the coronavirus.

CBS News reports that Anika Chebrolu, 14, was named the winner of the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a competition for middle school scientists. The eighth-grader’s project won her a $25,000 cash prize.

“I isolated a lead compound from a database of almost 698 million molecules,” said Chebrolu.

Her discovery began two years ago while Chebrolu was researching the Spanish flu pandemic.

“I just wanted to help the world and let children know that they can do whatever they want to accomplish,” she said.

CBS reports that she wants to be a medical researcher and professor in the future.

