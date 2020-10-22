Tenn. man accused of statutory rape after victim becomes pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was arrested on statutory rape charges after the alleged victim became pregnant.

WREG reported that a complaint was filed with the Memphis Police Department in early October. The filer claimed that 26-year-old Albert Johnson had sex with a minor multiple times in the summer of 2019. The girl became pregnant and claimed Johnson was the father.

Investigators said Johnson was questioned Wednesday and admitted to having sex with the girl.

WREG reported he was booked into the Shelby County Jail and given a $15,000 bond.

