Tennessee bringing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to rural areas

Drive through COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Fentress County on Saturday, Oct. 24, due to the rising case rates in rural areas.
(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced free COVID-19 testing will be provided to rural counties in the state as a part of an initiative by Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Group.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Fentress County on Saturday, Oct. 24, due to the rising case rates in rural areas.

The drive-thru event will take place at the Fentress County Senior Citizens Center in Jamestown from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will remain open until all vehicles in line have received tests.

Individuals who are tested will receive results within 72 hours, according to TDH officials.

State health officials will also be testing in Grundy County and Dyer County.

