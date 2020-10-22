THP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal hit-and-run incident occurred on October 11 in Sevier County.

ATTENTION: Troopers are seeking public assistance in Sevier County fatal crash investigation involving a pedestrian. ⁦@THPKnoxville⁩ pic.twitter.com/CLxg7WKCXD — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 22, 2020

According to THP, troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck and killed near 2300 Newport Highway in Sevier County on October 11 around 7:52 p.m.

The incident occurred in Sevier County between New Center Road and Luther Clinton way.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380.

