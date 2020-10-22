UT athletic department reducing payroll beginning November 1st

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee athletic department plans to implement a payroll reduction plan that will clear up to $1.6 million over a nearly year-long span.

According to WNML’s Jimmy Hyams, the university will implement the plan - which will not impact the first $50,000 of an employee’s salary - beginning November 1st.

Any compensation between $50,000 to $150,000 will be reduced 5% and any earnings over $150,000 will be reduced by 10%, according to Hyams and confirmed by Tennessee Associate Athletics Director for Communications Tom Satkowiak.

The payroll reduction will affect an unknown number of employees, as contracted employees will have to sign an amendment agreeing to the reduction.

The cuts impact coaches, but not head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who agreed to defer his $400,000 raise to the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.