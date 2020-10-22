UT basketball star Yves Pons holds cooking class for Make-A-Wish fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing the Basketvols? This is your chance to see them! Well, at least one of them.

UT basketball star Yves Pons is hosting a cooking class this Sunday. Money from registration goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Event Brite describes the occasion:

“Share in a unique cooking experience with Yves Pons, well-known Tennessee Vols Basketball Guard/Forward. Yves will share his love for cooking with you and serve as your instructor/chef giving step-by-step instructions on how to make a very famous French dish that you will be able to cook from your home and enjoy with your family.”

Registration is $50, and the class is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go here to sign up.

