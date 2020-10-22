Advertisement

UT basketball star Yves Pons holds cooking class for Make-A-Wish fundraiser

Are you missing the Basketvols? This is your chance to see them, well, at least one of them.
Yves Pons
Yves Pons
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing the Basketvols? This is your chance to see them! Well, at least one of them.

UT basketball star Yves Pons is hosting a cooking class this Sunday. Money from registration goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Event Brite describes the occasion:

“Share in a unique cooking experience with Yves Pons, well-known Tennessee Vols Basketball Guard/Forward. Yves will share his love for cooking with you and serve as your instructor/chef giving step-by-step instructions on how to make a very famous French dish that you will be able to cook from your home and enjoy with your family.”

Registration is $50, and the class is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go here to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

THP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The incident occurred in Sevier County between New Center Road and Luther Clinton way.

News

New exhibit at ETSU museum commemorates voting history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Ashley Bohle
One hundred years ago women got the right to vote. That history was brought to life in a new exhibit at the Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University.

News

UT athletic department reducing payroll beginning November 1st

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The reduction impacts coaches, but not head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who agreed to defer his $400,000 raise to the next fiscal year.

News

September unemployment rates decrease in every Tennessee county

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville reported a 2.4 percent drop in its unemployment rate which is now 5.8 percent.

Latest News

News

Scarboro Park playground in Oak Ridge to close for replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The current playground was built in 2002 and is considered the smallest playground in the Oak Ridge park system.

News

MEDIC has less than one-day supply of O positive blood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
MEDIC need help from anyone who is able to donate blood.

News

Dolly Parton collaborates with music stars to raise money for breast cancer organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton joined forces with Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson, who is a breast cancer survivor.

News

Tennessee bringing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to rural areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Drive through COVID-19 testing sites will be open in Fentress County on Saturday, Oct. 24, due to the rising case rates in rural areas.

News

Man arrested for scaling fence at TBI headquarters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
TBI officials said Maples bit an officer twice while the officer attempted to handcuff Maples.

News

Knox County Health Department ‘very concerned’ worst is yet to come in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said the worst may still lie ahead when it comes to the pandemic as cooler temperatures and flu season approaches.