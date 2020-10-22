UT hosts Alabama for sold-out game Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Vols will once again welcome fans into Neyland Stadium for the sold-out matchup against Alabama.





“The response and cooperation from our fans so far this season have been fantastic,” Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “They have demonstrated a clear willingness to follow our new health and safety protocols. With three more home games remaining, we’re still in this fight against COVID-19, and everyone’s continued cooperation is imperative. I expect that Volunteer spirit to remain on full display, and I want to thank everyone who’s contributing to a safe and healthy atmosphere at Neyland Stadium.”

On Saturday, following the national anthem, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 134th Air Refueling Wing, a Tennessee Air National Guard unit based at McGhee Tyson Airport, will conduct a flyover of the stadium.

The university has transitioned to a digital ticketing system. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone before arriving.

Due to the pandemic, the university reminds fans of the following adjustments to the game day experience:

Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff. For more information, visit the Parking and Transit Services game day web page

The Vol Walk and the Pride of the Southland Band march will not take place. The Toyota Volunteer Village, located in the Humanities Plaza, will offer activities for fans attending the game.

The kickoff call-in show broadcast stage near the Gate 21 Plaza will be absent this season, with the broadcast continuing to be available for listeners via the Vol Radio Network.

A limited number of boat mooring spaces will be available at the Volunteer Landing and Vol Navy docks. Shuttles will not be available.

University-sponsored tailgates will not take place, but fans will be allowed to bring a tent as large as 10 feet by 10 feet for their group.

Tents can be set up four hours before kickoff and must not block parking spaces or vehicle traffic within a parking area.

Gatherings should include only family members or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium.

Masks are required for all fans as they enter, exit, and move around in the stadium. Fans can pull down their masks when eating or drinking but otherwise must keep their nose and mouth covered and should maintain social distancing by staying in their assigned space. Face shields are allowed but cannot be used in place of a mask.

Fans can bring into the stadium one unopened factory-sealed clear water bottle per person.

The same policies apply to fans sitting in the student section of the stadium.

