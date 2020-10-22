UTPD officer saves man’s life in I-40 camper trailer fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Police Department Corporal Kyle Botica is being recognized for his life-saving efforts during a trailer fire on Interstate 40 Wednesday.

According to UTPD, Officer Botica was off duty and on his way to run errands Wednesday afternoon when he drove past a burning camper trailer near Pellissippi Parkway.

Botica said he stopped to help the individuals get away from the vehicle when one of them collapsed. Botica moved the man who collapsed away from the fire and checked him for a pulse.

The officer said he was unable to find a pulse and began CPR with an off-duty nurse. Botica handled chest compressions while the nurse checked the man’s pulse and breaths.

Botica and the nurse were able to keep the man stable until the Knoxville Fire Department and an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Knoxville Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said Botica’s actions “likely saved this person’s life,” adding that “Officer Botica went beyond the call of duty and made a difference in someone’s life.”

Botica said he was grateful for the help of the nurse who assisted in caring for the man during the incident.

“I don’t know who she was because she left before I could ask her,” he said. “I wish I could thank her for her assistance because her checking the pulse and breathing made my job much more efficient.”

