What’s the status of a second stimulus check?

(WVLT/CBS) - Americans impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic have wondered about the possibility of another round of coronavirus relief stimulus checks.

CBS News reports that negotiations on pandemic relief continue even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline on a stimulus package.

Thursday, Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are “just about there." However, Mnuchin told CNBC last week that “a deal would be hard to get done before election.”

The Senate was set to vote on a proposal Wednesday, which according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, carried a more than $5 billion price tag. It would provide funds to expand unemployment benefits, another round of the PPP, financial aid to schools and funding for testing and tracing. According to CBS News there was no mention of a second round of stimulus checks.

